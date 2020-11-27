South Africa

Chengwe needed medical care after her house lost its roofing

Pensioner left shaken by violent storm in Tshwane

By Keletso Mkwanazi - 27 November 2020 - 08:40

Severe storms wreaked havoc in several parts of northern Pretoria this week, destroying homes and leaving families without roofs over their heads.

The violent storm on Tuesday mostly affected areas including Boekenhout section, while Matsepa Primary School and Loate police station suffered serious damages. ..

