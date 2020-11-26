Stop wearing camouflage, military warns after shop owner arrested for 'illegally selling uniforms'

A shopkeeper was arrested on Tuesday for selling shirts, trousers, and short pants with “military camouflage material”.

In the wake of the arrest, carried out by the Johannesburg Military Police area office, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned South Africans not to wear camouflage clothing.

“The SANDF has on a number of occasions expressed concerns about the unabated illegal use of military combat dress, and come out strongly with a warning to civilians wearing uniform, especially camouflage solely for the use by authorised members of the SANDF or members identified by the chief of the SANDF, and appointed honorary members of various military units,” said communications head Brig Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

He said any person who is “illegally wearing the SANDF camouflage, and is not a member of the SANDF, and not authorised to use the patented camouflage” was in violation of the Defence Act and could face a fine or imprisonment.

Speaking about Tuesday's arrest, Mgobozi said that the shop owner in the Vaal area was “illegally selling military uniform”.

The shop owner, who was not named, appeared in court on Wednesday and the case was postponed pending an ongoing investigation.

TimesLIVE