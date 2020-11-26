Seshego residents rally to rebuild after devastating storm

Victims of the destructive storm that hit Seshego in Limpopo scrambled to repair and rebuild their homes on Thursday.

“There were long lines outside the hardware stores as people were buying tiling for their roofs and glass for their windows to be replaced,” said a Seshego Zone 4 resident who asked to remain anonymous.

“Most people are trying to work on rebuilding their homes quickly in case the storms return again this evening. People were affected differently ... Some more than others,” he added.