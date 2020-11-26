Power outages and smashed cars in aftermath of hail storm in Limpopo

Victims of a severe storm that wreaked havoc in Limpopo queued to register for temporary shelter in Polokwane on Thursday.

Large hailstones caused havoc in Seshego and neighbouring Luthuli Park on Wednesday.

The hail smashed car windows, damaged houses, caused car accidents and brought down trees, damaging power lines and knocking out electricity in some areas. The storm lasted for about four hours.

On social media, people shared images and videos of the aftermath.