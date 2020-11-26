South Africa

"I feel left out. I might be the only one who hasn't given Zizi Kodwa any money"

'Is there anyone who didn't pay Zizi Kodwa?' SA weighs in on alleged dodgy payments to ANC officials

26 November 2020 - 08:52
Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa is alleged to have benefited from 'suspicious' payments from EOH. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africans were left with more questions than answers about state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa, an alleged benefactor of corruption according to ENS Forensics head Steven Powell.

Powell's law firm was commissioned by the company EOH to investigate IT tender irregularities involving the public sector. The state capture commission heard on Wednesday that Kodwa and other politically-connected individuals received numerous payments from the company's director, Jehan Mackay, between 2015 and 2017.

Former ANC Youth League treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde and Siyabulela Sintwa who worked in the office of former president Jacob Zuma, were also implicated by Powell.

Powell told the commission that the first payment allegedly made to Kodwa was R80,000 in May 2015. Six weeks later, he allegedly received R45,000 and R50,000 in October 2015.

