Theft suspect murdered in police cell

Family relieved as killer cops are sentenced to 28 years each

The family of a man who was murdered by two police officers while in custody said the lengthy sentence handed down to the pair will allow them to come to terms with his death.



Innocent Sebediela, 45, was murdered by Const Derrick Johnson and Const Abraham Dintwe in a holding cell at Ennerdale police station in 2018 after they accused him of breaking into his brother-in-law’s house and stealing a TV set. He was one of two men who were arrested and tortured by the policemen...