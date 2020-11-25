Court orders sheriff to attach department's assets

Public servant wins nine-year battle over dismissal

A Gauteng health employee who has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle with the government over her dismissal nine years ago has claimed another victory after the labour court authorised a sheriff of the court to attach the department's assets.



Lindiwe Malatse's dismissal was overturned by the bargaining council in January with backdated pay but her arbitration award was apparently not complied with. She has now obtained a writ of execution ordering the attachment of movable goods to the value of more than R2m...