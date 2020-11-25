IN PICTURES | The dam a priest built serves as a lifeline for the community

Not far from the Valley of 1,000 Hills in KwaZulu-Natal lies a calm and clear dam that goes unnoticed by almost everyone — except the surrounding rural community who rely so heavily on it.

The dam offers a literal lifeline for many. Community members line up on the banks of the dam with small hooks attached to a piece of fishing line. Earthworms are hung on the hooks to attract hungry fish. That is all they need.

The water is so calm and clear that the reflections of the fishermen rest on its surface while they wait for the bait to be taken.

“Ngawubamba, ngawubamba [I caught it, I caught it]”, shouts Bhekisisa Zondi, 32.

He’s smiling widely, having made the catch on his first attempt of the day.