Durban shop owner arrested for allegedly killing teenage 'looter'

A shop owner who allegedly shot at a group of people looting his shop in KwaMashu has been arrested for murder, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

This is after a bullet he fired struck a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly among the looters.

“It is alleged that on November 22 at 6pm, a group of residents from KwaMashu hostel embarked on protest action. The group proceeded to a shop in B Section, where they instructed the owner to vacate the premises,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The owner allegedly fired shots towards the crowd. A 17-year-old male was fatally shot in the chest. He was identified by his father as Xolani Sithole.”

The police responded to the scene and tried to disperse the looters, who were at that time attacking the shop owner.

“The owner was apprehended and police recovered a 9mm firearm with 21 rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was placed under arrest and taken to KwaMashu police station for detention,” Gwala said.

The police also arrested five protesters for public violence.

They have since established that the shop owner’s gun which was allegedly used to kill Sithole was not registered in his name.

“Police investigations revealed the firearm was stolen in the Greenwood Park policing area in October 2014 during a housebreaking incident,” Gwala said.

The shop owner and the alleged looters will appear before the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE