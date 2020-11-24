South Africa

SA passes 21,000 Covid-19 deaths, as daily positivity rate stays above 12%

Health ministry confirms 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests — a positivity rate of 12.2%

By Staf Reporter - 24 November 2020 - 21:36
SA recorded 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours, as the death toll passed 21,000.
SA recorded 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours, as the death toll passed 21,000.
Image: REUTERS/Bing Guan

SA's Covid-19 positivity rate was again above the 10% benchmark on Tuesday, as the health ministry confirmed 2,493 new cases in the past 24 hours from 20,288 tests.

This translates to a positivity rate of 12.2%.

The new cases means SA has now recorded 772,252 total infections.

The ministry also confirmed 115 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national death toll to 21,083. Of the new deaths, 45 were in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 19 in Gauteng, 16 in the Western Cape, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, and five in the Northern Cape.

There have also been 716,444 recorded recoveries, at a recovery rate of 92.8%.

The figures are based on 5,325,631 total tests to date, of which 20,288 fell in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

SA records 'concerning' Covid-19 positivity rate of 14% as 2,080 new cases are confirmed

SA recorded 2,080 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but the biggest worry was that this came from 14,377 tests - a positivity rate of nearly ...
News
1 day ago

Tributes pour in for UDM's Mncedisi Filtane after succumbing to Covid-19

UDM deputy national chairperson and member of the Eastern Cape Legislature Mncedisi Filtane died on Sunday morning from Covid-19 complications.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X