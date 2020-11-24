Fugitive mom (17), boyfriend arrested for death of 'raped' daughter (3)

Police have arrested a 17-year-old mother and a 30-year-old father of her child who were on the run after the death of a three-year-old last week after it emerged the toddler succumbed to injuries inflicted on her by the man.

Sowetan published the story on Monday after neighbours of the mother in Diepkloof, Soweto, revealed how the teen mother's boyfriend, who is not the biological father of the deceased child, had allegedly repeatedly abused and raped the child before she died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Thursday.

She had been admitted at the hospital on Monday for sexual assault in view of her genital and anal lacerations. The abuse by the boyfriend and negligence by the mother were also confirmed by the child's grandmother when Sowetan visited the house on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the teen mother and her boyfriend are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday following their arrest on Tuesday.

"The arrest is in connection with an incident on 15 November 2020 in which her three-year-old daughter was allegedly raped and assaulted in Diepkloof, Soweto. The child succumbed to her injuries and was certified dead on 19 November 2020," said Peters.

Peters said on Monday last week, members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) specialised unit were summoned by a medical practitioner from Baragwanath Hospital, alerting the police of the rape of three-year-old child who had been assaulted and brought in for medical attention.

"An urgent forensic investigation was embarked on and all relevant forensic evidence was collected for processing by the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory," she added.

Peters said It was only on Tuesday, a day after the child was admitted to hospital, that the mother reported the incident to the police. "Nevertheless, this assisted police in obtaining vital information towards building a solid case in order to secure arrests."