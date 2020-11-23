Security beefed up after City to City bus attacks

Two City to City buses from Johannesburg en route to the Eastern Cape where shot at by unknown gunmen in two drive-by incidents, sparking the immediate appointment of armed escorts in unmarked cars.

At least four shots hit one of the buses, including one bullet being aimed at the driver’s window in the latest incident which happened on Thursday evening. The two buses were destined for Umthatha and Lusikisiki.

Autopax, a subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), which owns City to City and Translux buses, has seen two similar drive-by shootings near Zamdela in Sasolburg in a space of six days.

Although no one was hit by any of the bullets, with three of them shattering the windows before piercing through the roof, several passengers suffered minor glass cuts, Prasa said.

In September last year, a Translux bus driver was killed and another critically wounded after two drive-by shootings minutes apart on the R56 near Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal.

The first among the latest shooting incident occurred on November 13 and the second happened on Thursday, leaving a bullet lodged in a steel window frame of the driver’s side window.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said it has had to hire armed escorts in unmarked cars to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are going to be having armed escorts in unmarked vehicles because we have so far been using marked vehicles,” Mgitywa said.