YouthKeStarring campaign to tackle health and mental wellbeing via social media

The Wits University Perinatal HIV Research Unit based at Baragwanath Hospital has launched an initiative to create an empowerment campaign tackling youth health and mental wellbeing through social media.

The unit is inviting young people with 2,000 or more followers on social media to become influencers of the #YouthKeStarring programme.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on young people across the globe, with schools and universities having to close forcing them to stay home. A rise in youth unemployment due to the pandemic has also left many in financial difficulty with less hope for the future.

“The youth together with the Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) have however refused to let the impact of the pandemic bring them down and decided it's time to rise up and take charge with the creation of #YouthkeStarring, which is a non-profit youth empowerment campaign. The slogan is quite elaborative and stipulates the purpose of this campaign, which is ‘Youth at the front line of change'," the organisation said in a statement.

The initiative aims to reach out to young people through their social media platforms to spread health and mental wellness messages.

"#YouthkeStarring intends to address, not alleviate, the social determinants of health among the youth and it is a platform to unify and amplify the voices of the youth. This social health promotion campaign makes use of the Ottawa charter action areas namely: creating supportive environments, strengthening community action, and developing personal skills as part of the implementation plan,” the statement said.