Two cars overturn in separate incidents, occupants suffer minor injuries

Two vehicles overturned in separate incidents south of Johannesburg on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with occupants in both accidents suffering minor injuries.

In the first incident, a vehicle rolled over in Barrage Road, Vereeniging, on Saturday night.

“A patient with minor injuries was treated and transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care,” ER24 reported.

In the second incident, some 29km apart in Meyerton, another single-vehicle rollover occurred on Weilback Road on Sunday morning.

ER24 medics arrived at 5.36am and found two men in their early 30s who were treated for minor injuries before being transported to Kopanong Hospital for further care.

