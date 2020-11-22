Thabo Mbeki library will house African leaders’ papers & artefacts

Speakers at the unveiling of the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library architectural design on Thursday evening lauded the library as being a home for all African connection, which will allow the continent to write its history.

Renowned pan-African architect, Sir David Adjaye, gave an overview of the design and said it would be the first carbon-neutral building on the continent.

Talking about the design, Adjaye said his obsession with African history, artefacts and research on the continent is what inspired the design. Aspects from the map of Africa to the huts, tombs and farmhouses went into how the library will look.

He said the building will be red, which will represent the historical part of African architecture.

“African buildings used to be made of mud brick, so the red will be representing that, just in a modern and new kind of mud brick,” he explained.

The three buildings are almost round-shaped, and he said this is a representation of huts, which he described as stores and chambers of knowledge.