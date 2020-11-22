Drive with caution on wet roads, be on high alert for more rain Gauteng drivers urged

Heavy rainfall in Gauteng has led to the destruction of property and cars — including causing the roof of a petrol station to collapse — as rain continues to pelt the province.

Authorities are urging Gauteng motorists to drive with caution as many major routes are flooded, inaccessible and unsafe to drive on after continuous heavy rainfall since Friday afternoon.

“The heavy rainfall that Gauteng experienced also led to destruction of properties and vehicles, notably in Sharpeville, Sedibeng district, where a roof of Global filling station collapsed.