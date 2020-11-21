South Africa

SA's 'painful' ratings downgrade will raise borrowing costs - Mboweni

By Reuters - 21 November 2020 - 12:04
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said the decision by Fitch and Moody's is 'a painful one'.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said the decision by Fitch and Moody's is 'a painful one'.
Image: Sunday Times

Finance ministry said on Saturday the ratings downgrade by Moody's and Fitch will increase the country's borrowing costs and constrain its fiscal framework.

"The decision by Fitch and Moody's... is a painful one," Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance, said in a statement.

There is an urgent need for government to implement structural economic reforms to avoid further harm to the country's sovereign rating, he said.

Credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's lowered the sovereign ratings further into junk late on Friday on rising debt and more likely weakening in the fiscal strength, while S&P Global affirmed on hopes that credit strength will offset them.

Tito Mboweni: How did Bushiri escape and make us look so bad?

"A fugitive from justice cannot make demands to the law enforcement authorities. What nonsense is this?"
News
5 days ago

Elon Musk becomes world's third-richest man

Next time SAA needs a few billion for its bottomless money pit, it could try asking one of SA's most famous sons for help.
News
3 days ago

Perennial bailouts won't solve problem of SAA

R1.13bn lost to higher education to keep airline afloat
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X