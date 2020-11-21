South Africa

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

Missing toddlers body found in drain

By Herald Reporter - 21 November 2020 - 12:24
One-year-old Viron Pantry went missing from the New Rest Area yesterday, Kareedouw police discovered his body in a drain on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

The search for a one-year-old boy, who went missing in the New Rest area of Kareedouw on Friday, ended tragically after his body was found in a drain on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said Viron Pantry,1, was reported missing by his mother shortly after 5pm on Friday. 

“A search was conducted by the community and the local SAPS. The team searched until sunset with no positive results. At first light this morning the SAPS and local community members continued with the search."

However the search was called off on Saturday after his body was found in a drain not far from where he went missing, she said.

Govender said Viron and his mother, who are from Mountainview a residential area a few kilometres away, went to visit friends on Friday.

“Viron was playing with five other aged between two and three years.

"At about 5pm, the mother and her friends went to check on the children and noticed that Viron was not among them. The other children were unable to assist on the whereabouts of the child,” Govender said.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation. 

