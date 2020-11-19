Ten-year ordeal ends as man gets life for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter

A 53-year-old HIV-positive man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter between 2008 and 2018 was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in Makhanda on Thursday.

The ordeal started when the then 11-year-old victim moved in with her mother in Komani at the beginning of 2008.

“The stepfather then started raping her by penetrating her with his fingers,” said regional NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“Six years later, during June 2014, the stepfather discovered that she had a boyfriend. This angered him so much that he took the girl to a clinic for family planning and then started raping her a week later while the mother was at church.

“The rapes then snowballed. During the 2015 December holidays, when the mother left to visit family in Port Elizabeth, he raped her until her mother returned in January 2016.