Social events propelling Western Cape's increase in Covid-19 cases

Western Cape health officials are concerned about an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province as the Garden Route pushed up the infection rate this week.

Health department head Dr Keith Cloete said the latest data showed an increase in cases in all Cape Town districts as well.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Terence Marshall, health cluster lead for the Garden Route, said George and Knysna led the upward climb in infections and had 1,102 active cases between them.