Mental report on murder accused husband 'flawed'

A psychological suicide risk assessment report that cleared a man who allegedly killed his wife and her friend from being suicidal has been described in court yesterday as "flawed and incomplete".

The Polokwane magistrate's court heard that the report conducted on Thabo Leshabane, 57, was incomplete and that it had omitted important information about the murder accused.

The report was complied by psychologist Elmarie Pietersen.

Last week, Leshabane underwent a suicide assessment after the state alleged that he was suicidal and should not be granted bail.

Psychologist Col Modjadji Mphatha said she found the report very superficial and it could have been done differently.

"The report says Leshabane is not suicidal, only took his medication and drove to see his colleagues, where he collapsed and later taken to hospital. In this regard, there is no medical report to substatiate the allegations that he had been on medication," Mphatha said.