Mental report on murder accused husband 'flawed'
A psychological suicide risk assessment report that cleared a man who allegedly killed his wife and her friend from being suicidal has been described in court yesterday as "flawed and incomplete".
The Polokwane magistrate's court heard that the report conducted on Thabo Leshabane, 57, was incomplete and that it had omitted important information about the murder accused.
The report was complied by psychologist Elmarie Pietersen.
Last week, Leshabane underwent a suicide assessment after the state alleged that he was suicidal and should not be granted bail.
Psychologist Col Modjadji Mphatha said she found the report very superficial and it could have been done differently.
"The report says Leshabane is not suicidal, only took his medication and drove to see his colleagues, where he collapsed and later taken to hospital. In this regard, there is no medical report to substatiate the allegations that he had been on medication," Mphatha said.
The accused's wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property business, were killed execution style while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10.
Mphatha added that the assessment report said Leshabane had close ties with his children and family.
"However, there is no single person who was interviewed and agreed with the version in the report. I can conclude that the report is flawed," she said.
Leshabane's lawyer John Mohoto defended the report, saying Pietersen had been a psychologist for more than 20 years and that her reports had been accepted in various courts because of her experience.
Leshabane and his co-accused, John Zulu, 30, Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, Bhekimeze Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30, are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.
Magistrate Jenin Ungerer postponed the matter until Tuesday for the investigation officer to testify in the bail application.