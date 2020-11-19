South Africa

Defence insists suspect is not suicidal

Mental report on murder accused husband 'flawed'

19 November 2020 - 08:31
Last week, Thabo Leshabane (R) underwent a suicide assessment after the state alleged that he was suicidal and should not be granted bail.
Last week, Thabo Leshabane (R) underwent a suicide assessment after the state alleged that he was suicidal and should not be granted bail.
Image: Supplied

A psychological suicide risk assessment report that cleared a man who allegedly killed his wife and her friend from being suicidal has been described in court yesterday as "flawed and incomplete". 

The Polokwane magistrate's court heard that the report conducted on Thabo Leshabane, 57, was incomplete and that it had omitted important information about the murder accused. 

The report was complied by psychologist Elmarie Pietersen.

Last week, Leshabane underwent a suicide assessment after the state alleged that he was suicidal and should not be granted bail.

Psychologist Col Modjadji Mphatha said she found the report very superficial and it could have been done differently. 

"The report says Leshabane is not suicidal, only took his medication and drove to see his colleagues, where he collapsed and later taken to hospital. In this regard, there is no medical report to substatiate the allegations that he had been on medication," Mphatha  said.

Anti-GBV group opposes bail for wife 'killer'

An anti-gender-based violence group has asked a Limpopo court not to grant bail to five men accused of killing two businesswomen in a suspected ...
News
21 hours ago

The accused's wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property business, were  killed execution style while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10.

Mphatha added that the assessment report said Leshabane had close ties with his children and family. 

"However, there is no single person who was interviewed and agreed with the version in the report. I can conclude that the report is flawed," she said. 

Leshabane's lawyer John Mohoto defended the report, saying  Pietersen had been a psychologist for more than 20 years and that her reports had been accepted in various courts because of her experience. 

Leshabane and his co-accused, John Zulu, 30, Ndondo Buthelezi, 25, Bhekimeze Phiyose, 34, and Thembelani Dlamini, 30, are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to murder. 

 Magistrate Jenin Ungerer postponed the matter until Tuesday  for the investigation officer to testify in the bail application. 

Murder accused husband denies he tried to commit suicide

The man accused of the murder of his wife and her friend has refuted reports that he attempted to commit suicide.
News
1 week ago

Murder accused husband's bail hearing on hold

The husband of one of the two businesswomen who were shot and killed execution style in Limpopo appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court without ...
News
1 week ago

Five in court, including husband, for murder of Polokwane businesswomen

The case against five men arrested in connection with the murder businesswomen Makoena Leshabane and Tebogo Mphuti was postponed to November 10.
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X