Hope for cervical cancer sufferers as SA commits to ending this deadly disease

For many women, being diagnosed with cervical cancer is like death sentence due to its high mortality, but a new plan to expedite its elimination in SA and other parts of the world has given hope to many.

SA has joined 193 other nations who have committed to eliminate cervical cancer by 2050 — a move that will see the country vaccinating 90% of young girls with a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, screening 70% of women from age 35, and putting 90% of women with this form of cancer on treatment by 2030.

This week the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched its global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer, which is set to reduce more than 40% of new cases of cervical cancer and 5m deaths by 2050.

It's the first time that nations are making this commitment to end a cancer, which remains the deadliest form of cancer among women in SA. It kills between 3,000 and 3,500 women in SA every year, and about 6,000 women are diagnosed with it annually.

“The huge burden of mortality related to cervical cancer is a consequence of decades of neglect by the global health community. However, the script can be rewritten,” said SA-born WHO assistant director-general Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela.