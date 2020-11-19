Gauteng medical liability drops from R22bn to R15.6bn but new claims still pour in

The Gauteng health department has brought down its medico-legal liability from R22bn to R15.6bn, but R589m was claimed in new letters of demand from July to September this year.

This was revealed in a presentation by the department to the Gauteng Legislature health committee this week, said veteran DA MPL Jack Bloom.

According to the report, the reduction is the result of:

• a reduction of R3.03bn through the proper verifying of actual claims;

• settlements amounting to R532m from last year to date;

• a further saving of R2.78bn as a result of forensic investigation of 305 matters;

• a further reduction of R102m by successful mediation of cases from October 2019 to August 2020.

Bloom commended the department for these measures, which have exposed fraudulent claims and speedily settled some claims through mediation.