Financial crooks warned: Sentencing now hits your wallet

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has congratulated the government on a new approach to sentencing in fraud cases — hitting culprits in their wallets.

This arose in the case of a North West man who took money from investors to pay his own living expenses.

Gerrit Abraham Coetzee was recently jailed in the Vryburg regional court for defrauding his financial services clients, said the entity.

His sentence involved 10 years' imprisonment, of which three were suspended, subject to him:

Paying an amount of R20,000 for a period of six years towards a fund to compensate his victims;

Ceding the total amount of an annuity in his favour (at least R1.2m), payable in 2024, to the compensation fund;

Obtaining and maintaining a policy on his life to the value of at least R2m, for the benefit of the victims if he dies.

“This novel approach to sentencing is welcomed by the FSCA and we congratulate the National Prosecuting Authority on the work and speed with which they worked on this case. The FSCA is encouraged by the efforts of the NPA and Commercial Crimes Unit.

“This is part of the new approach to enforcement at the FSCA and the authority will continue to support the NPA and the CCU in their efforts to bring criminals to book.”