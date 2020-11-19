Ex health department official in court over kickbacks

South Africa

A former department of health official in East London is facing 80 counts of fraud.

The 60-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after a protracted Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit investigation, said spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

“It is alleged that during the period 2005 to 2008, [he] unlawfully and deceptively interfered with the department’s procurement processes. The investigations have linked him to several instances wherein policies of the supply chain management were undermined.

“Apart from the mandatory three quotations for services that the department would require from suppliers, [he] would source three additional quotations from other suppliers ensuring that they were the lowest.”

According to the Hawks, this resulted in him unduly pocketing over R1.9m through kickbacks.

The East London magistrate’s court has released him on a warning. He is expected back in court on December 7.

