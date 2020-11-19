South Africa

Municipal speaker out on bail

Chief magistrate in Segone case given security protection after threats

19 November 2020 - 13:50
FILE IMAGE: Victor Khanye Municipal speaker Khaya Segone.
FILE IMAGE: Victor Khanye Municipal speaker Khaya Segone.
Image: PROMISE MARUPENG

 The department of justice has arranged security protection for chief magistrate Manesa Zondo as of today after he allegedly received threats. 

Department of justice spokesperson Stephans Mahlangu confirmed to Sowetan that Zondo would be getting protection with immediate effect. 

Zondo on Wednesday said that he was threatened by individuals who demanded he give bail to Victor Khanye municipal speaker Khaya Segone in the Delmas magistrate's court. 

He said they threatened him and his family, claiming they knew where he lived should he not adhere to their demands. 

Zondo granted R50,000 bail to Segone after an emotional address where he told the court that his family was being threatened.

Magistrate Zondo in tears as he recounts death threats in case of ANC man

Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo wept in the Delmas magistrate's court yesterday as he revealed that he had received death threats.
News
8 hours ago

Segone was charged with a string of 17 offences, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to people, including police officers. 

The Mpumalanga local municipality speaker was also charged with impersonating a metro policeman and wearing metro police uniform and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In another incident Segone is accused of harassing former mayor Eva Makhabane who was allegedly attacked by Segone and a group called the "yellow overall gang" which is bullying and terrorising the community of Delmas, Botleng township, and surrounding residential areas. 

 

