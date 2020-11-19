Municipal speaker out on bail
Chief magistrate in Segone case given security protection after threats
The department of justice has arranged security protection for chief magistrate Manesa Zondo as of today after he allegedly received threats.
Department of justice spokesperson Stephans Mahlangu confirmed to Sowetan that Zondo would be getting protection with immediate effect.
Zondo on Wednesday said that he was threatened by individuals who demanded he give bail to Victor Khanye municipal speaker Khaya Segone in the Delmas magistrate's court.
He said they threatened him and his family, claiming they knew where he lived should he not adhere to their demands.
Zondo granted R50,000 bail to Segone after an emotional address where he told the court that his family was being threatened.
Segone was charged with a string of 17 offences, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to people, including police officers.
The Mpumalanga local municipality speaker was also charged with impersonating a metro policeman and wearing metro police uniform and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
In another incident Segone is accused of harassing former mayor Eva Makhabane who was allegedly attacked by Segone and a group called the "yellow overall gang" which is bullying and terrorising the community of Delmas, Botleng township, and surrounding residential areas.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.