Chief magistrate in Segone case given security protection after threats

The department of justice has arranged security protection for chief magistrate Manesa Zondo as of today after he allegedly received threats.

Department of justice spokesperson Stephans Mahlangu confirmed to Sowetan that Zondo would be getting protection with immediate effect.

Zondo on Wednesday said that he was threatened by individuals who demanded he give bail to Victor Khanye municipal speaker Khaya Segone in the Delmas magistrate's court.

He said they threatened him and his family, claiming they knew where he lived should he not adhere to their demands.

Zondo granted R50,000 bail to Segone after an emotional address where he told the court that his family was being threatened.