South Africa

Zondo to rule on Zuma's recusal application on Wednesday afternoon

By Isaac Mahlangu - 18 November 2020 - 10:17
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Deputy Justice, Raymond Zondo
Deputy Justice, Raymond Zondo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The state capture inquiry has announced that its chair and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will deliver his ruling in former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal at 3pm on Wednesday.

Zondo said on Tuesday that he was not ready to deliver his ruling on the application but was aiming to do so on Wednesday morning.

A media statement released by the commission on Wednesday morning stated that the ruling will now be delivered in the afternoon.

Zuma's legal representative advocate Muzi Sikhakhane before the commission on Monday argued that Zondo's comments during and after the testimony of some witnesses fed into the narrative that Zuma is the man who destroyed our country.

According to Sikhakhane, the inquiry's selection of witnesses was also a cause for concern for Zuma.

“It does not matter what we say about Mr Zuma, the narrative is that he is an accused. This commission's choice of witnesses, this commission’s comments and this commission’s approach to issues he has raised about this commission,” argued Sikhakhane.

The commission's evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius, in response, argued that Zuma's arguments have failed to meet the standard set by the Constitutional Court for a judge's recusal.

He argued that there was nothing on record that showed any bias by Zondo against the former president.

Zuma had already indicated that he wouldn't attend Wednesday's proceedings as he had a funeral to attend.

Zondo must stay put at inquiry

State capture commission chair Raymond Zondo will this week decide whether to recuse himself as applied for by former president Jacob Zuma.
Opinion
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X