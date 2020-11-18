South Africa

Orlando residents assault suspect

Woman stabbed to death after quarrel with neighbour

18 November 2020 - 07:23

The community of Orlando in Soweto has been rocked by the murder of a 39-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed by a neighbour after the pair had an argument.

Thandiwe Tshabalala was stabbed multiple times by a man known to her on Sunday morning after the pair were seen at a wedding together the previous day. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X