Orlando residents assault suspect
Woman stabbed to death after quarrel with neighbour
The community of Orlando in Soweto has been rocked by the murder of a 39-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed by a neighbour after the pair had an argument.
Thandiwe Tshabalala was stabbed multiple times by a man known to her on Sunday morning after the pair were seen at a wedding together the previous day. ..
