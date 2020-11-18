Acids from mine contaminate rivers

Woestalleen Colliery's water use rights suspended

The department of water and sanitation has opened a criminal case against Woestalleen Colliery Mine and suspended its water licence due to the mine’s continued pollution of water resources.



The mine, based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, and its business rescue practitioner were found to be non-compliant with the conditions of the water licence and of engaging in unlawful water use activities...