Search on for missing pastor

Pastor Makgale Daniel Tsoeleng was last seen on November 9.
Image: SAPS

Police in Limpopo are calling on the public to help trace a pastor who has been missing for nine days.

“Police detectives, K9 unit, provincial search and rescue and members of the emergency medical services (EMS) search operations to find the missing man at his friends and relatives were not successful,” said Sgt Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa.

The 47-year-old pastor, Makgale Daniel Tsoeleng, went missing on November 9.

He reportedly left his wife at Bazalwane church in Mapela, Armoede village, outside Mokopane, after he informed her that he was not feeling well and wanted to go home and rest.”

He has not been seen since he left the church.

Anyone with information that can help police locate the missing man is urged to contact the investigating officer Sgt Prince Baloyi on 083-593-3214, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

The police's search operation and investigations continue.

