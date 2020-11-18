Matric pupils with Covid-19 will be able to write at home

National senior certificate candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will be given the opportunity to write exams from their homes.

This was announced during a media briefing by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga after an urgent council of education ministers that took place on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the briefing, director of national assessment and public examination Dr Rufus Poliah said there are clear Covid-19 protocols in place that allow pupils who have tested positive for the virus to write their examinations.