Matric pupils with Covid-19 will be able to write at home
National senior certificate candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will be given the opportunity to write exams from their homes.
This was announced during a media briefing by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga after an urgent council of education ministers that took place on Wednesday morning.
Speaking at the briefing, director of national assessment and public examination Dr Rufus Poliah said there are clear Covid-19 protocols in place that allow pupils who have tested positive for the virus to write their examinations.
“We are working with the department of health and the candidates who test positive will write their exams in a quarantine site and if the venue is not close to them we will arrange a suitable venue for the learners to write. They can also write in their homes provided there are no disruptions and it will also be under strict supervision,” Poliah said.
He said since the start of the exams, two to five pupils have been testing positive for Covid-19 on a daily basis.
“So far we have 93 national senior candidates who tested positive and we are closely monitoring our provinces. Eastern Cape is taking the lead with 53 candidates followed by Free State with 23 candidates,” Poliah said.
