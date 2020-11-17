Mpumalanga man gets life in prison for brutal machete attack on his ex

A man enraged by the termination of a relationship who used a machete to chop to death the mother of his children has been jailed for life in Mpumalanga.

Thulasizwe Mtholephi Kunene, 30, from Mangosuthu in Piet Retief, pleaded guilty and was convicted of housebreaking and murder, regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said on Monday.

The brutal attack happened after the termination of a relationship between himself and Thuli Mavuso.

“In his plea statement, he told the court that he and Mavuso had two children. At some stage, Mavuso terminated their relationship and fell in love with another man. This angered Kunene and he decided to kill her,” said Nyuswa.

Armed with a machete, he went to the house where Mavuso was with her new boyfriend in July 2019.