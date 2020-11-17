Durban waste workers on strike again

Durban Solid Waste workers are on strike again.

This time the workers used municipal vehicles to block traffic on the N2 highway near Higginson Highway and on Umgeni Road in Springfield Park on Tuesday morning.

Waste workers have gone on strike at least three times since the start of the year.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the current strike was illegal.

"The leadership of the municipality is meeting with the unions to ascertain their grievances to map a way forward," he said.