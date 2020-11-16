Thug's reign of terror ends in court

Kgaogelo Boikanyo Molefi, who terrorised the community of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, has been sentenced to two life terms plus 333 years in prison for the countless crimes he committed between 2014 and 2018.

The sentences will not run concurrently.

Molefi, 31, was convicted on 29 charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, pointing of firearm and housebreaking with intent to commit robbery by the North Gauteng high court in Pretoria.

The National Prosecuting Authority yesterday said he was first arrested in 2014 but escaped from custody.

He was re-arrested in 2019 after the provincial organised crime unit traced him to his hiding place at Sokhulumi in Bronkhorstspruit.

Judge Bert Bam said: “He attacked people on the streets [and] even in the safety of their homes.

” He said Molefi did not care even if he was known to the families of his victims. He did not hesitate to commit crimes on people he was friendly with.

"His aim was to put fear in his victims and was successful in this regard as most witnesses were scared to testify. There was no reason for the court to deviate from the minimum sentence.”

Bam added what was abundantly clear was that the accused had to be permanently removed from society.

Prosecutor Adv Esther Kabini said she was grateful for the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies and the people of Soshanguve, who among other things, had helped to bring the matter to finalisation.