Soccer legends join Hotstix in campaign highlighting value of education

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando pirates soccer personalities, as well as renowned saxophonist Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, have highlighted the importance of investing in education in the midst of fame.

The three spoke at an event held at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg last week where 948 desks were placed in a room, each one representing 10,000 men without matric in the country.

Former soccer players Siboniso Gaxa, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Dikgang Mabalane and Katlego Mashego expressed how difficult it was to chase education and be on the field at the same time.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Manenzhe recalled how excited he was when he received the news that he would be signed but his father insisted he continue with school.

“When they realised that I was minor and could not sign the deal, they took me to my parents with a briefcase full of money and my father said I am not leaving the house without going to school,” said Manenzhe.

He said it was his grandmother’s words that encouraged him. She told him that it was about what you do when no-one is looking that counts.

Manenzhe said a lot of people were surprised when he finished his studies because he had never shared it.

“I only had practice once a day because of school and others would practice twice,” he said.