Judge grants Dimension Data trial postponement

The High Court in Johannesburg has granted Dimension Data the postponement of its trial case against businessman Andile Ngcaba.

Dimension Data lawyers placed an application before judge Frits van Oosten to have the trial postponed to give the defence time to study an expert report on which Ngcaba derived his multimillion-rand claim.

Ngcaba’s lawyers used an expert who explained how Ngcaba arrived at the total claim of R430m which he wants from his former employers for allegedly discriminating against him in a remuneration scheme.

In their application for the postponement of trial, lawyers for Dimension Data argued that the expert report was received less than two weeks before the date of trial. Jenny Cane, for Dimension Data, argued that the expert report was voluminous and complex and that the defence’s experts needed enough time to study the report. Cane said that the defence had done their work on a claim of R107m which later increased to more than R400m.

However, Ngcaba’s lawyers simply rejected the application, saying it was not being done in good faith and was just a delaying tactic.

Van Oosten found that the arguments made by Ngcaba’s lawyers “are all without merit”.

“The defendants were entitled to properly prepare for the hearing of the action. That, for the reason I have dealt with, they were unable to do. Moreover, the quantum of the plaintiff’s claim 1 and 2 in the action differs materially from the expert’s conclusion in respect of quantum. The plaintiff has not amended the particulars of claim to reflect those amounts. Nor was the discrepancy addressed in argument by counsel for the plaintiff. This aspect, in my view, also points to the absence of trial readiness,” he said.

Van Oosten granted to postponement to a date yet to be fixed. The costs of the application were reserved for determination by the trial court.

Ngcaba, who served as executive chairperson of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa from 2004 to 2017, is suing the company for failing to honour an equal remuneration oral commitment which he said he got from its global CEO at the time, Brett Dawson.

He said Dawson made the commitment during annual performance reviews in 2004.

Ngcaba said Dawson said he would “always be compensated or remunerated in a manner which was either equal to or better than other senior executives”.

Ngcaba further said he learnt in April 2016 that the company breached the equal treatment agreement that Dawson had made to him as it excluded him from a long-term incentive scheme that the other executive directors, who were mainly white, benefited from.

The high court made the decision on Friday.