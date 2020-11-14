South Africa

Poachers on the run after rhino slaughtered on Limpopo game farm

Police launch manhunt after attack on a Limpopo game farm

14 November 2020 - 12:27
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
A rhino killed for its horn on a game farm in Lephalale, Limpopo. Police are on the hunt for the poachers who hacked off and stole the rhino's horn
Image: Supplied

Police are on the hunt for poachers who shot and killed a rhino in Limpopo.

The slaughtered rhino was found on a Lephalale game farm by a farmworker while on patrol.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe, said that an unknown number of poachers had shot the rhino before they hacked off its horn.

“At this stage the identity and whereabouts of the poachers are unknown. Ballistic tests will be done to determine what weapon was used to kill the rhino and to see if the weapon and poachers can be linked to any other poaching incidents or other crimes.”

He appealed to anyone with information on the alleged poachers identities or whereabouts to contact Warrant Officer Van Heerden on 082 414 2337 or Warrant Officer Van de Venter on 082 872 174.

TimesLIVE

