Team tackling wave of extortion in Cape Town to meet weekly

The committee formed to tackle organised crime and extortion in Cape Town held its first meeting on Friday after criticism from the city council and the Western Cape government about the delay in convening it.

Premier Alan Winde and community safety MEC Albert Fritz said the committee would meet weekly and the SA Police Service had allocated resources to investigations in areas such as Khayelitsha and Gugulethu, where extortion may be linked to mass shootings.

"[The SAPS] have established a multisectoral committee to focus on these issues, led by Maj-Gen Andre Lincoln,” said a statement issued by Winde and Fritz.