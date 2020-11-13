South Africa

Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired

Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya given her marching orders after being found guilty in internal disciplinary hearing

13 November 2020 - 11:07
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya in the dock of the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after being arrested on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya has been fired.

The police confirmed on Friday that Mgwenya, who is facing criminal charges including fraud in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, had been sacked by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole.

Mgwenya appeared in court last month after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has sacked his deputy. File photo.
Image: Phill Magakoe

The charges relate to her alleged involvement in ensuring the appointment of a handpicked service provider for the installation of emergency lights to 1,500 police vehicles in Gauteng.

Mgwenya was suspended after her arrest.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said an internal disciplinary hearing had found Mgwenya guilty and she was “summarily dismissed on Thursday”.

“The national police commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SA Police Service of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” Naidoo said. 

