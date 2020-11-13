Court warns government against shortcut tender processes

Government departments that “shortcut” tender processes by entering into settlement agreements to avoid protracted litigation are doing so illegally. This is according to Eastern Cape high court judge Bantubonke Tokota.

In what has been described as a precedent-setting case, Tokota, sitting in the Bisho high court, declared a R20.7m tender put out by the provincial department of rural development and agrarian reform for the supply of fertiliser to be invalid and unenforceable.

“It is the duty of courts to ensure organs of state operate within the limits of the law. It is the only way to curb the scourge of corruption,” said Tokota.

The tender came about as a result of a settlement agreement between the department and a tenderer, Siphindile Majojobela. This fell foul of procurement prescripts laid down in the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act, the judge ruled.

The matter was brought before the court as an urgent application by Majojobela, who wanted an order compelling the department to comply with the settlement agreement.