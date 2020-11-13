Half a million to secure 15 windows is 'obscene'
Call for probe into Gauteng's 'dodgy' burglar bars tender
The Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture & recreation (SACR) has come under fire for spending close to half a million on installing 15 security burglar bars at the provincial archives centre.
The DA’s Lebo More said the department spent R480,000 for the installation of the 15 window burglar bars on the eve of the end of the financial year in March last year. ..
