SOWEDSIDEBAR1211 A good handle on polygamous marriage

Sex, love and honesty are some of the things that keep a polygamist family in Limpopo together.

Traditional healer and polygamist Simon Sekgothe Moela, 62, who wedded his four wives on Saturday to bring the number of his wives to five, shared his secret to a successful marriage with Sowetan yesterday.

Moela married Rebecca Nkadimeng, 51, Germina Mokgwadi, 41, Nini Monareng, 36, and Nini Komane, 46, in a rare wedding reception that left many villagers in the Sekhukhune area awestruck.

“I always want to make my wives happy in all the aspects of our marriage. I make sure that I visit their bedrooms as per agreed schedule and I don't sleep with one wife twice in a week. I'm doing so because I want them to equally share me and that decision is making sanity prevail in my home,” he said.

He said he spent more than R10,000 monthly for his family groceries.

“When I buy groceries for my family, it gets received by the first wife who will then distribute it equally to other wives. Everyone prepares their food but my children are allowed to eat in any of the five houses,” he said.

He added that the other thing that keeps his family together is that he does not take sides among his wives.

“When one of my wives is wrong, I reprimand her by talking facts with her. I will tell her that she was wrong and she will accept her wrongdoing and we move on with our lives and forget about what happened,” Moela said.

“Respect is key for all of us and the children. My wives treat all the children as theirs and the children also respect that equally. We are honest to each other and our love keeps us strong. We are a big and happy family.”