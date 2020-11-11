Montana says Mkhize met Angolan businesswoman for ANC fundraising

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana maintains that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes and her husband were involved in fundraising for the ANC.

Montana said former ANC treasurer-general Dr Zweli Mkhize had visited the Gomes’s home in Atholl, Johannesburg, a number of times and he was present on some of these occasions when Mkhize came looking for money he said was for the party's 2014 election campaign.

Montana issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that he has never attacked Mkhize, after his allegations, he said, had allegedly been leaked, having been submitted as part of a statement to the Zondo commission.

He said a statement from Mkhize issued on Tuesday claimed to be a “response to Lucky Montana's various media interviews” in relation to alleged donations to the ANC during Mkhize's tenure as ANC treasurer-general.

In his response, Mkhize said he and the ANC had previously issued statements denying the allegations that it had appointed individuals to receive funds on behalf of the ANC, flowing from the Prasa Swifambo tender.