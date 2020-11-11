Magashule arrest warrant: DA slams Ramaphosa for 'sitting on his hands' over corruption

The DA has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for “sitting on his hands” while the opposition party exposes corruption and ensures accountability.

This is according to party leader John Steenhuisen, who on Tuesday welcomed the issuing of an arrest warrant for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in connection with the 2014 Free State asbestos project.

Steenhuisen attributed the warrant to Leona Kleynhans, a DA member of the Free State legislature who first reported the matter to the public protector in 2015.

According to Daily Maverick, Kleynhans took action after she was told the Free State department of human settlements planned to splurge the R255m.

Steenhuisen said while this is a win for the DA and South Africans, Ramaphosa must walk the talk.

“It is highly unfortunate that this warrant of arrest has come about as the direct result of the actions of the DA and not President Ramaphosa himself, who has made a number of commitments to dealing decisively with corruption in his party to no avail.”