IEC happy with by-elections progress

The Electoral Commission said on Wednesday that voting in by-elections across the country had gone smoothly.

Ninety by-elections are being contested in municipalities after a delay caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said except for protests in Soweto, voting across the country had been incident free.

“In other areas, things are running smooth ... things are reasonably OK across the country where people are voting. We don't have any threats, we don't have any situation that we should be worried about,” she said.

A total of 609,133 people are expected to cast their ballots in the different municipalities.