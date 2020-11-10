Murder accused husband's bail hearing on hold
The husband of one of the two businesswomen who were shot and killed execution style in Limpopo appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court without a legal representative on Tuesday morning.
Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in the construction and property sector, were gunned down in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10...
