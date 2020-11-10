Education department plans to create 300,000 jobs for the youth
The basic department of education has announced its plans to create 300,000 job opportunities for the youth across the country through the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).
The department has partnered with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to digitize the recruitment of 300,000 youth across the country. These young people are set to start working from next month.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the 300,000 employment opportunities are targeted for the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.
“The basic education sector aims to create 200,000 employment opportunities for education assistants who will support teachers in the classroom and provide extra support to learners. Meanwhile, 100,000 opportunities are created for general school assistants who will help schools to comply with Covid-19 protocols while ensuring that teaching and learning take place in a safe, secure and hygienic environment,” Mhlanga said.
He said these employment opportunities are targeted for the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years old and recruitment will take place at the community level with schools required to priorities candidates living near the school.
“An orientation manual has been prepared and digitized to ensure that the young people get trained on their roles and responsibilities. Various training programmes have been prepared to equip successful candidates with skills that will ensure they are ready to take up their duties as well as ensuring that they gain meaningful experience to improve their employability,” Mhlanga said.
Those who are interested can apply for the employment opportunities via SAYouth.mobi, a zero-rate mobisite where they will gain access to many other employment opportunities.
