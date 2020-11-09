Relieved mom of three takes keys of new home

Novuyo Mbembe was delighted to move into the state-of-the-art new social housing facility in Kempton Park yesterday after two and half years of paying R3,500 rent a month.

Mbembe is one of the 200 beneficiaries of a new six-storey social housing complex handed over in Kempton Park yesterday. The modern high-rise complex uses advanced technology such as biometrics for access control, fibre and has full CCTV coverage.

Mbembe said she was delighted to pay the same amount for a decent two bedroom flat where she will live happily with her three children and her husband with some privacy.

“My husband and our three children now have the luxury of a two-bedroom home. The environment is safe for the children, there is a play area, a braai place and CCTV cameras all about,” she said.

“I’m from the Eastern Cape and I came here two and half years ago because of work. This place is close to taxi ranks, grocery stores, schools and the airport.”