No bail for love-triangle woman charged with killing Limpopo farm manager

The Groblersdal magistrate's court has denied bail to a 23-year-old woman charged with murdering Limpopo game farm manager Raymond Papapavlou.

Patricia Ray-lee Smith appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Papapavlou's death.

Smith appeared on October 29 for a formal bail application, where the state was granted a postponement. The director of public prosecutions' Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said the woman was refused bail.

“The matter was postponed to December 2 for further investigations,” she said.

Papapavlou’s body was found riddled with bullets at a farm near Groblersdal in Limpopo on October 5.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm‚ between Stoffberg and Groblersdal‚ just after midnight on Monday.

He said on arrival‚ the police found the wife of the man and community members at the scene. The “bullet-riddled body” of the man was found in one of the rooms.

Smith reportedly used to work with the deceased and his wife.

According to News24, the accused reportedly had a romantic relationship with Papapavlou’s wife.

TimesLIVE