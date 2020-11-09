South Africa

No bail for love-triangle woman charged with killing Limpopo farm manager

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 09 November 2020 - 18:26
Patricia Ray-lee Smith was denied bail and is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of a married game farm manager.
Patricia Ray-lee Smith was denied bail and is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of a married game farm manager.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Groblersdal magistrate's court has denied bail to a 23-year-old woman charged with murdering Limpopo game farm manager Raymond Papapavlou.

Patricia Ray-lee Smith appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Papapavlou's death.

Smith appeared on October 29 for a formal bail application, where the state was granted a postponement. The director of public prosecutions' Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said the woman was refused bail.

“The matter was postponed to December 2 for further investigations,” she said.

Papapavlou’s body was found riddled with bullets at a farm near Groblersdal in Limpopo  on October 5.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm‚ between Stoffberg and Groblersdal‚ just after midnight on Monday.

He said on arrival‚ the police found the wife of the man and community members at the scene. The “bullet-riddled body” of the man was found in one of the rooms.

Smith reportedly used to work with the deceased and his wife.

According to News24, the accused reportedly had a romantic relationship with Papapavlou’s wife.

TimesLIVE

Woman accused of stabbing to death boyfriend’s alleged ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ...
News
2 months ago

Woman stabs her rival to death in a love triangle

Jilted lover exacts her revenge.
News
9 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X