R4.3m was deposited into her company's account
Former SAAT chair Yakhe Kwinana adamant she did not receive any kickbacks from suppliers
Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana was adamant on Saturday that she did not receive any kickbacks from one of the entity’s suppliers.
Kwinana fielded questions at the state capture commission of inquiry about monies she received through her company, Zano Spark, from JM Aviation that was oddly favoured in a R1.2bn tender at SAAT...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.