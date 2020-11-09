R4.3m was deposited into her company's account

Former SAAT chair Yakhe Kwinana adamant she did not receive any kickbacks from suppliers

Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana was adamant on Saturday that she did not receive any kickbacks from one of the entity’s suppliers.



Kwinana fielded questions at the state capture commission of inquiry about monies she received through her company, Zano Spark, from JM Aviation that was oddly favoured in a R1.2bn tender at SAAT...